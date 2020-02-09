Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Rosemary Adorjan. View Sign Obituary

ADORJÁN, Pamela Rosemary August 8, 1932 - January 31, 2020 Sadly, we share Pamela's passing on Friday, January 31, 2020. She leaves behind to forever miss her, her loving husband of 57 years, László Antal Adorján; daughter, Claire Adorján-Byrne and husband, Denis Byrne of Nanaimo; son-in-law, Jan Mott of Victoria; grandchildren, Sara, Jeremy Sofie and Hannah Mott; brother, Christopher (Jenny) Gibbons of Portsmouth, England; nieces, Sue (Gary) Stanley; Caroline Gibbons, Alison (Tom) Wilson, Isobel (Jason) Cordery and their families in England. She was predeceased by her mother, Marjorie Hilda Gibbons; father, Harold Gibbons; and daughter, Rosemary Irén Mott. Pamela was a devoted wife and mother. Before marriage, Pamela worked as a school teacher. She enjoyed gardening and spent many hours over the years lovingly tending to her plants. The mature trees in the garden including the laburnum, Portuguese laurel, magnolia and the monkey puzzle confirm that. Pamela also enjoyed knitting, sewing, reading, and playing scrabble as well as walking her much loved beagle, Henry. Sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff at Trillium Lodge and to Comfort Keepers for the care they provided to Pamela during her time with them. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in the Serenity Room at Yates Memorial Services, 1000 Allsbrook Road in Parksville. Those wishing to honour Pamela's memory may do so by making a donation in her name to the Alzheimer Society of BC. To send a condolence to the family please visit





