FANTILLO, Pat January 19, 1935 - April 8, 2019 Age 84 Pat passed away peacefully in Cowichan District Hospital at 10:20 am with his loving wife Isaltina by his side. He was born in Casacalenda Campobasso, Italy. He immigrated to Canada in 1960. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Isaltina; his daughters Jacky (Randy) and Candy (Dean) and his grandchildren Holly, Chelsea, Paige and Cole all of whom he loved dearly; his brother Amato (Jackie); sister-in-law Dina (Bill) and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Michele and Angelina Fantillo. Pat had a wonderful life, a career that spanned more than 30 years at Youbou sawmill; many years of golf including 2 holes-in-one; numerous trips to Europe with his wife but what he loved most was spending time with his family at his beloved home on the Cowichan River. The Fantillo family would like to express our gratitude to Dr. Gilbert and the many doctors, nurses and care aides that were involved in his care. No service by request. A Celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be offered online at www.sandsduncan.ca
