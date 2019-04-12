Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pat Fantillo. View Sign

FANTILLO, Pat January 19, 1935 - April 8, 2019 Age 84 Pat passed away peacefully in Cowichan District Hospital at 10:20 am with his loving wife Isaltina by his side. He was born in Casacalenda Campobasso, Italy. He immigrated to Canada in 1960. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Isaltina; his daughters Jacky (Randy) and Candy (Dean) and his grandchildren Holly, Chelsea, Paige and Cole all of whom he loved dearly; his brother Amato (Jackie); sister-in-law Dina (Bill) and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Michele and Angelina Fantillo. Pat had a wonderful life, a career that spanned more than 30 years at Youbou sawmill; many years of golf including 2 holes-in-one; numerous trips to Europe with his wife but what he loved most was spending time with his family at his beloved home on the Cowichan River. The Fantillo family would like to express our gratitude to Dr. Gilbert and the many doctors, nurses and care aides that were involved in his care. No service by request. A Celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be offered online at







FANTILLO, Pat January 19, 1935 - April 8, 2019 Age 84 Pat passed away peacefully in Cowichan District Hospital at 10:20 am with his loving wife Isaltina by his side. He was born in Casacalenda Campobasso, Italy. He immigrated to Canada in 1960. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Isaltina; his daughters Jacky (Randy) and Candy (Dean) and his grandchildren Holly, Chelsea, Paige and Cole all of whom he loved dearly; his brother Amato (Jackie); sister-in-law Dina (Bill) and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Michele and Angelina Fantillo. Pat had a wonderful life, a career that spanned more than 30 years at Youbou sawmill; many years of golf including 2 holes-in-one; numerous trips to Europe with his wife but what he loved most was spending time with his family at his beloved home on the Cowichan River. The Fantillo family would like to express our gratitude to Dr. Gilbert and the many doctors, nurses and care aides that were involved in his care. No service by request. A Celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be offered online at www.sandsduncan.ca Funeral Home Sands Funeral Chapel - Duncan

187 TRUNK RD

Duncan , BC V9L 2P1

(250) 746-5212 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close