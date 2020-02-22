Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Devlin. View Sign In Memoriam

DEVLIN, Patricia A. November 23, 1943 - February 22, 2011 "If you find me not within you, you will never find me. For I have been with you, from the beginning of me." Rumi It's been nine years since you left us, and you remain in our thoughts every day. One of us sees you in her reflection every morning; some of us see you in the hummingbird hovering over us as we plant dahlias in your garden; we all remember your contagious energy when you shared something you loved; all of us hear your laugh as we tell a funny "Pat" story to your grandchildren; and we all feel your bright energy as we enjoy time on your beloved Hornby Island. We miss you. May the gardens in heaven be a little more in order with you tending to them. With all our love, John, Alen (Paula), Catherine (Roch), Michael (Maggie), Carli, Cameron, James, Joel, Jonah, Sadie, Stella and Violet.





DEVLIN, Patricia A. November 23, 1943 - February 22, 2011 "If you find me not within you, you will never find me. For I have been with you, from the beginning of me." Rumi It's been nine years since you left us, and you remain in our thoughts every day. One of us sees you in her reflection every morning; some of us see you in the hummingbird hovering over us as we plant dahlias in your garden; we all remember your contagious energy when you shared something you loved; all of us hear your laugh as we tell a funny "Pat" story to your grandchildren; and we all feel your bright energy as we enjoy time on your beloved Hornby Island. We miss you. May the gardens in heaven be a little more in order with you tending to them. With all our love, John, Alen (Paula), Catherine (Roch), Michael (Maggie), Carli, Cameron, James, Joel, Jonah, Sadie, Stella and Violet. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close