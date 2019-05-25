Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Eldridge. View Sign Service Information Victory Memorial Park Funeral Centre 14831 28th Ave Surrey , BC V4P1P3 (604)-536-6522 Obituary

Patricia died peacefully at Peach Arch Hospital in Surrey. She is survived by her twin sister Kay (Kathleen) Miller, younger sister Karen Sharlow (Steve), sister-in-law Marlene Eldridge, nephew Benjamin (and his sons Brendon, Kaleb, and Ryan), nephew Matthew, niece Karen (and her son Mason). Patricia is predeceased by her parents, Fred and Lydia Eldridge, her elder brother Dan and her brother-in-law Gordon Miller. Pat was born with cerebral palsy, which greatly limited her physical movements and her ability to communicate. But it did not limit the warmth of her personality, or the joy she took in living and interacting with those around her. Her ready smile charmed everyone. When Pat was still a young child, her care was entrusted to Woodlands School, where she lived for many years. Her family continued to take her on outings as long as they could. When that became impossible, family visits to Pat were frequent. About 30 years ago, Pat had the great fortune to be moved to a home run by the Semiahmoo House Society, first to Audette House in Cloverdale, then to the 25th Avenue House in South Surrey where she lived for the rest of her life. During those years, Pat's family was expanded to include others with disabilities, and teams of skilled caregivers whose loving attention kept her as happy and as healthy as she could be. All of Pat's relatives are profoundly grateful to the people of Semiahmoo House Society who cared for Pat so well and with such love. They gave Pat the best years of her life. She died in the loving arms of one of her caregivers, Joan Masztalar. Joan and all of Pat's caregivers mourn her loss as a member of their own family. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at Victory Memorial Gardens, 14831 28th Avenue, Surrey on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are invited to make a donation to The Semiahmoo Foundation, 15306 24th Avenue, Surrey BC, V4A 2J1. If an official donation receipt is required, please provide a mailing address.

