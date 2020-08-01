Pat passed away peacefully at Hospice after suffering with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.



She was diagnosed August 2019 and she lived in her home until she went into hospice.



Predeceased by her mother Birdie McAllister and her ex- husband Bob McCullagh.



She leaves behind her four children, Cathi (Clint), Bob (Margot), Mike (Kelly) and Kerry (Donna) and her grandchildren, Alicia, Tara, Timothy, Angela, Selina (Jarrod), Rob, and Kristin (Darren). She was also blessed with great-grandchildren Arzee, Aveya, Jemma, Shea, and Bearic.



She worked at BC Telephone Company for many years to support the family. Then she was program director at Pathways for 20 years. Pathways was a socialization centre for seniors with dementia and other disabilities.



After Pathways she founded the Chealume Healing Centre. Her passion in life. She was a healer and she devoted most of her energy to alternative or unconventional healing strategies. She is lovingly remembered by her students who graduated her healing program. During all of these years she taught yoga and pursued her other passion which was gardening. No funeral service at her request.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store