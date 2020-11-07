Patricia (Paddi) Alice Wood. Born in Portsmouth, Hampshire on 18 June 1947. Very English (Christened in Lord Nelson's Great Cabin onboard HMS Victory - he was not onboard at the time), daughter, sister (to three brothers - a bit of work for her there), niece (to a lot of uncles and aunts), cousin (to even more and they were spread out over the whole world), scholar (Pat Donnelly Cup for Best Student named after her at Highbury College), member in good standing of the Girl's Friendly Society, hairdresser (with distinction - Silver Scissors award), adventurer (emigrated to Canada during her hippie phase), lab technician, follower of the Twiggy Movement for make-up and short skirts, English Sports Car enthusiast (we have the Italian driving gloves to prove it), accomplished net ball player, on first name basis with most of the Saanich Police Department (see previous reference to English Sports Car enthusiast), party-girl of some renown, dog and cat lover and owner (we don't talk much about the cats as it upsets the dogs), plant therapist (brought back many from near death), scholar again (U of Vic), wife (39 years in the trenches), daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, Mother (Jenny and Katie), enthusiastic joke teller where the punch line varied with each telling and sometimes was absent entirely and also enjoyed spinning a good yarn (got that from her father), pre-school teacher of exceptional merit and reputation (instrumental in sending many children to illustrious careers - even in the NHL), neighbour, specialist in making English Sherry Trifles (an international following), aficionado of English Cream Teas (the secret is in the clotted cream), boxer (we have the gloves and hand wraps to prove it), follower of Russell Watson (would get a bit weak in the knees when listening to him), attendee of most all theatrical performances at Chemanius Festival Theatre, strong Friend of Yellow Point Lodge, dancer (particularly in her own kitchen - we have videos), a recycler (there is no known equal to her in this regard), reader, strong supporter of Masterpiece Theatre, singer (could sing her school song some 40+ years after she graduated and knew all the words to Jerusalem), knitter (was determined to knit a blanket for the homeless even if she did it only one square at a time over two years), Person With Parkinson's (but absolutely unbeaten by this disease which makes her and all other PWP some of the most courageous people on earth.)



And of course, she was my best friend.



