Patricia Ann BURNS
July 28, 1947 - June 02, 2020
Patricia Ann Burns passed away peacefully on June 2nd 2020 watched over by her loved ones. Pat was born July 28th 1947 in Toronto, Ontario to her mother Violet. She is survived by her sons David and Chris, her ex-husband Ed, her sisters Bette and Barb, and all those lucky enough to have known her.

A lifelong learner she studied and worked as a respiratory therapist for over a decade before getting a B.A. from UVic so she could teach ESL. Fiercely proud of her First Nations heritage she was always on the look out to learn more of her ancestors and dreamed of opening a B&B steeped in their culture. Even in her 70s she was taking classes to keep up with current technology and learn to play flute.

Pat had a love of music and sang in many choirs. She cared about the environment, never wanting to waste anything and volunteering for the Green party during elections. More than anything she cared and wanted to help people. In her career choices she wished to heal and teach, and she always had a sympathetic ear for the problems of others (especially if that happened to be over brunch).

She has been laid to rest at the First Memorial Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Victoria Women In Need (www.womeninneed.ca)

Published in The Times Colonist from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
