HARRIS, Patricia Ann July 7, 1954 - June 5, 2019 In loving memory Patricia (Paddy) Ann Harris passed away at Victoria General Hospital on the fifth of June 2019 at the age of 64 years. Paddy loved good coffee, chocolate, Merlot, her cats and the New York Times crossword puzzles. She was predeceased by her sister Barbara Joan in 1956 and brother Robert David in 2012. Paddy is survived by her daughter Andria Therese (Kyle) and sister Heather Lynn, as well as many cousins and nieces. Paddy will be greatly missed and forever loved by her family, friends, neighbours and cats, Merlin and Max. A private family service will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel. The family requests that any expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to SAINTS Rescue - Senior Animals In Need Today Society http://www.saintsrescue.ca/sponsorship/
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 15 to June 16, 2019