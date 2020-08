Or Copy this URL to Share

GARRETT, Patricia Anne January 5, 1952 - July 25, 2020 Victoria born, Patricia, moved on to a peaceful place recently, but she'll be lovingly remembered by her cousins and by many friends. Pat passed away from natural causes in her home at age 68. Rest in peace Dear..







