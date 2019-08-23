Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Anne Hilbre Claxton. View Sign Obituary

CLAXTON, Patricia Anne Hilbre Patricia passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Patricia was born in Liverpool, England and came to Victoria, BC in 1951 at the age of three. She was predeceased by both of her parents, Annie and Harry Tebbs. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 46 years Mike, son Christopher (Tara), sister Eileen, three grandsons and god-daughter Raegan. The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at the Victoria Cancer Clinic especially Drs. Fiorino and Caon, the Home and Palliative Care nursing staff, her family GP Dr. Leduc, the RJH Emergency Room staff and the pharmacy team at Shoppers Drug Mart (Royal Oak). Patricia was an avid quilter, reader and supporter of the sports activities of her son and grandsons. She loved to walk the Lochside waterfront in Sidney, especially on days when she could watch the eagles circling above. We love you Tree! A Memorial Service will be announced for later in October. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the BC Cancer Agency or to Camperships at Camp Shawnigan. Condolences may be offered to the family at







