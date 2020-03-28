McMILLAN, Patricia Anne September 21, 1947 to March 22, 2020 Patricia McMillan was a wonderful daughter, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, friend and teacher. Patricia grew up in Richmond, British Columbia, and graduated from high school at the Convent of the Sacred Heart. She was a teacher librarian and dedicated her career to instilling her love of books and reading in her students. Patricia loved to paint, to travel, and to play bridge with friends. One of her favourite places was the family cabin on Mayne Island, where she was able to visit shortly before she died. Ten years ago, she moved to Sidney with her beloved dog Amos, to live near her brother and sister, Ron and Carole. She often took the ferry to the mainland to be with her daughters, Anne Christine and Trine, her sons-in-law and her four grandchildren. Always gentle, Patricia leaves a very large hole in our hearts and we will miss her deeply. A funeral will take place when we are able to gather again. Please do not send flowers but instead appreciate them and her memory in nature.





