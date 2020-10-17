1/1
Patricia Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Patricia Passed away peacefully into the arms of her loving Heavenly Father October 5th, 2020. Born on October 29th, 1935 in Dalton Mills, Ontario, Pat is predeceased by her loving husband Ken, her brothers Roger and Dick and her sister Betty. She is survived by her sisters Julia Hampton and Mary Pye; her daughter Suzanne Kennedy (Mark); her son Dan (Brenda); her grandchildren Chris (Mandy), Cindy (Mike), Robert (Lisa), Adam (Jessica), Alea (Travis), Chelsea (Shea); and 8 great-grandchildren. Pat lovingly served her Lord as wife, Mom, Nanie, great-Nanie, teacher, pianist, organist in both church and camp ministries. She tirelessly shared her gift of hospitality with family, friends and visitors. Many thanks to all the staff at the Priory for their excellent care of Pat. A Memorial Service with invited guests attending in person will be held on Thursday, October 29th at 2PM. All others are welcome to join via live stream at www.saanichbaptist.org/pages/sbc-livestream. Condolences may be offered to the family, and a recording of the service may be viewed on Patricia's obituary page at www.mccallgardens.com.




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
