STEVENSON, Patricia Bridgit May 26, 1929 - June 25, 2019 Pat slipped away at the age of 90 after a debilitating fall in the garden she loved to spend time in. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Marie McDermott, her brother Richard and her beloved husband Bill, she leaves to mourn her sons, Greg (Julie) and Brent, her granddaughter Nicole (Matt) and adorable great-granddaughters, Alysa, Kiana & Audrina and a loving group of nieces, nephews & their families on the Mainland. A beautiful stylish lady, coordinated from head to toe, with her Irish background she loved to tell/listen to a good joke, spend time "tiddling" in the garden, play a rousing game of shuffleboard at the Legion and try her luck at the Casino. A special thanks to her numerous dear friends at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #91 and her kind neighbours at Woodland Park who are all so caring & helpful. Memorial to be held at Royal Canadian Legion Branch # 91, 761 Station Ave, Langford, BC, V9B 2S1 on Sunday, July 21st at 1pm, reception to follow. Donations to Royal Canadian Legion # 91 would be gratefully appreciated in Pat's memory.





