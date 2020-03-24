Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Dawn Leam. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y1B4 (250)-658-5244 Obituary

LEAM, Patricia Dawn March 22, 1943 - March 18, 2020 Our good friend Patricia passed away suddenly on March 18, 2020. We are all shocked and saddened by her unexpected death. Pat was predeceased by her parents Arthur and Mary Leam. She graduated from Esquimalt High School in 1961 and a few years later started work at the Times Colonist where she remained for almost 40 years. She was a truly generous, faithful and loyal friend to many and was the first to offer help when needed. She was a gifted knitter and avid gardener. Every year she would plant a big vegetable garden and true to her nature would give most of it away to friends and neighbours. Her pride and joy was her beautiful rose garden which was enjoyed by all who knew her. She leaves a void in all of us who were privileged to know her as a friend and neighbour. As per Pat's wishes there will be no service. Remember Patricia through acts of kindness and caring towards others.







LEAM, Patricia Dawn March 22, 1943 - March 18, 2020 Our good friend Patricia passed away suddenly on March 18, 2020. We are all shocked and saddened by her unexpected death. Pat was predeceased by her parents Arthur and Mary Leam. She graduated from Esquimalt High School in 1961 and a few years later started work at the Times Colonist where she remained for almost 40 years. She was a truly generous, faithful and loyal friend to many and was the first to offer help when needed. She was a gifted knitter and avid gardener. Every year she would plant a big vegetable garden and true to her nature would give most of it away to friends and neighbours. Her pride and joy was her beautiful rose garden which was enjoyed by all who knew her. She leaves a void in all of us who were privileged to know her as a friend and neighbour. As per Pat's wishes there will be no service. Remember Patricia through acts of kindness and caring towards others. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close