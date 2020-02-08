Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Dianne Hodgetts. View Sign Obituary

HODGETTS, Patricia Dianne Patricia Dianne Hodgetts died peacefully on January 27, 2020 in Victoria, BC. She was born on September 20, 1950, in Prince Rupert. Pat is survived by her son Keith (Caroline); grandchildren Logan and Jaxon; and her brother Jim (Leah), and nephew Jason (Patsy) and niece Talena (Greg). She made many friends that would last her lifetime and enriched the lives of all that she met. She will be greatly missed by her family. Pat decided early in life that she wished to help people and dedicated her career to becoming a Registered Nurse. She worked early in her career at the Royal Jubilee Hospital for a number of years. When Keith was in elementary school, she decided to take some time off work and go back to school. Upon re-entering the workforce, she found a job that would last her the rest of her career at Beckley Farm Lodge. Pat touched the lives of many residents at Beckley, as well as many of her co-workers. Even after she retired from the workforce, her desire to help people was such that she found an opportunity to do so by volunteering at a local thrift shop where she made many friends within the community. Pat had a great many interests during her life. She loved reading, all animals (especially cats!), and she developed a great love of travel that took her too many places around the world. Cruising with friends and family was something that she truly enjoyed. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses who cared for Pat, as they all showed a love and compassion that was appreciated greatly by her family. No memorial service will be held at this time. A private dinner for family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be made to the Victoria SPCA to support the animals that she loved so much. Condolences may be offered to the family at







