HUDSON, Patricia Dianne 1947 - 2020 Passed away February 20, 2020 at the age of 72. She leaves behind her husband Robert, her daughters Mary, Margaret and Roberta, her grandson Jacob as well as many family, friends and adopted children. Patricia graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1969. She worked at the Saint-Joseph's Hospital and at Victoria General Hospital in the OR. She also flew with BC Ambulance. A memorial tea will be held in March. Donations to the Wounded Warriors Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020