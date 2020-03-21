Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Dixon. View Sign Service Information McKenzie Funeral Services Suite 200 - 100 Park Royal South West Vancouver , BC V7T 1A2 (604)-926-5121 Obituary

DIXON, Patricia (nee McGall) Pat Dixon passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020 after a short battle with brain cancer. Her children, Jay and Julie Dixon, were at her side. Pat was born on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1943. She grew up in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and was in the very first graduating class at Aden Bowman Collegiate. After one year of Teacher's College training, Pat began her teaching in Saskatoon. She moved to Edmonton in 1965 to live with long-time friend, Sandy Barnason McCleary and teach elementary school. There Pat met the love of her life, Jim Dixon. Children, James Jay and Julie Anne, followed shortly after. The Dixon family loved to travel. Pat and Jim took young Jay and Julie on many adventures around the world. After Jim's passing in April of 2004, Pat continued to travel, literally cruising around the world with friends and family, including grandsons Noah, Jack and Nate. Pat's love of life, love of people and joyous greetings will be missed by so many friends and family. A memorial will be held in Edmonton at a later date. To write a condolence to the family, please visit





