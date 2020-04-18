CRAIG, Patricia Doreen (nee Waring) March 22, 1926 - April 13, 2020 On Monday, April 13, Patricia, loving wife and mother of three passed away at the age of 94. Patty was born in Victoria to Leonard and Margaret Waring, the second of three daughters. Mom had a passion for reading, cross-stitch, knitting and bowling. She was an avid fan of curling, baseball and hockey. Mom was predeceased by her parents and sister Lenora. Pat will be missed by her loving husband, Hugh, of 67 years, her children Jill, Steve (Sol), Nancy (Michael), her sister Bernice, and brother-in-law Frank. She was a much loved Granny and Great Granny to Chris (Lorie), Kim (Ryan), Addyson, Justin (Rebecca), Jackson, Marquisa, Nicholas. She will be fondly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, dear friends and many others. A Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020