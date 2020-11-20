DUNLOP, Patricia E. nee Mulroney, (English) June 22, 1932 - October 30, 2020 We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Mom, Grandma & Great Grandma. Mom passed away peacefully in her sleep at Selkirk Retirement Home. Survived by sons Jack English and Russ English, daughters Janice English (Paul) and Pat Dyke, 12 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren. Mom was born in Vancouver B.C. to Francis Mulroney and Bertha Brosseau. Predeceased by her parents, brother Dennis Mulroney, sister Maureen Knight and dear friend Bernard Price. Mom was a longtime resident of Esquimalt, she was co-owner of Macaulay Lodge for many years. Mom worked for Eaton's until her retirement, beginning as Custodian, then Elevator Operator and finally as Pharmacy Assistant. Mom always maintained a positive outlook and had a wonderful sense of humour. She strove to see the best in everyone and passed those qualities to her children. She was a proud member of the Royal Canadian Legion-Esquimalt branch. We miss her immensely. No service by request







