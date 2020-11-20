nee Mulroney, (English). We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Mom, Grandma & Great Grandma. Mom passed away peacefully in her sleep at Selkirk Retirement Home. Survived by sons Jack English and Russ English, daughters Janice English (Paul) and Pat Dyke,



12 grandchildren & 7 great grandchildren. Mom was born in Vancouver B.C. to Francis Mulroney and Bertha Brosseau. Predeceased by her parents, brother Dennis Mulroney, sister Maureen Knight and dear friend Bernard Price. Mom was a longtime resident of Esquimalt, she was co-owner of Macaulay Lodge for many years. Mom worked for Eaton's until her retirement, beginning as Custodian, then Elevator Operator and finally as Pharmacy Assistant. Mom always maintained a positive outlook and had a wonderful sense of humour. She strove to see the best in everyone and passed those qualities to her children. She was a proud member of the Royal Canadian Legion-Esquimalt branch. We miss her immensely. No service by request



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store