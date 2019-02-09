Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia E. HANSCOM. View Sign

HANSCOM, Patricia (Pat) Edith (nee Whittaker) had a sudden heart attack on Saturday, February 2, 2019, and died in the comfort of her home. Born on January 29, 1950, to Elizabeth (Bette) Whittaker (nee Ryan) in Moncton, NB, and raised in Long Reach, NB, she lived her life in service to family, friends and community. She moved to Victoria, BC, in 2003 where she derived great joy and fulfillment in her volunteer work with the Ladies' Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion, the Women's Institute, Living Edge and her faith community at First Baptist Church. She is predeceased by her father, David Allan Whittaker, and is survived by her mother, Bette, her daughters Nicoletta, Jennifer and Michelle, six grandchildren, and numerous loving relatives and friends. She will be remembered for her generous heart, ready smile and infectious laugh. A service will be held at First Baptist Church, Victoria, BC, on February 14th at 1:00 pm with reception to follow at Sands Funeral Chapel. Pat will be laid to rest in warmer weather alongside family in Long Reach, NB. Gratitude and thanks go to the firefighters and paramedics who were with her in her final moments. Donations in memory of Pat can be made to the Royal Canadian Legion or First Baptist Church.

HANSCOM, Patricia (Pat) Edith (nee Whittaker) had a sudden heart attack on Saturday, February 2, 2019, and died in the comfort of her home. Born on January 29, 1950, to Elizabeth (Bette) Whittaker (nee Ryan) in Moncton, NB, and raised in Long Reach, NB, she lived her life in service to family, friends and community. She moved to Victoria, BC, in 2003 where she derived great joy and fulfillment in her volunteer work with the Ladies' Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion, the Women's Institute, Living Edge and her faith community at First Baptist Church. She is predeceased by her father, David Allan Whittaker, and is survived by her mother, Bette, her daughters Nicoletta, Jennifer and Michelle, six grandchildren, and numerous loving relatives and friends. She will be remembered for her generous heart, ready smile and infectious laugh. A service will be held at First Baptist Church, Victoria, BC, on February 14th at 1:00 pm with reception to follow at Sands Funeral Chapel. Pat will be laid to rest in warmer weather alongside family in Long Reach, NB. Gratitude and thanks go to the firefighters and paramedics who were with her in her final moments. Donations in memory of Pat can be made to the Royal Canadian Legion or First Baptist Church. Published in The Times Colonist from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close