Patricia Eleanor Homeniuk (nee Cochrane) passed away suddenly at the Royal Jubilee Hospital, Victoria, BC on August 29, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Pat was born in Winnipeg, MB, where she lived most of her life. Predeceased by her husband, Nicholas, her sons, Timothy and Steven, her sisters, Kay and Mollie, and her parents, Robert and Johanna. Lovingly remembered by her son Robert (Dorothy) and daughter, Linda Brekelmans, her grandchildren, Kate (Clent), Heather, David (Anna) and Bonnie (Adrian), 6 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



Pat was a lovely person who will be greatly missed as she touched many lives in Winnipeg and Victoria. She was devoted to her family. Many people thought of Pat as a mother. She was an active member of various Anglican churches throughout her life, providing service in various roles.



And, she loved owls.



Thank you to all staff at the Royal Jubilee who cared for my mother during her stay for their dedicated support.



Celebration of Life to be held at St Peter's Lakehill, 3939 St. Peter's Road, Victoria, BC, on Thursday September 5th at 2:00pm. Pat's ashes will be interred in the family plot at Brookside, Winnipeg, MB



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any SPCA.

