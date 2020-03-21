Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia E. Newman. View Sign Obituary

Lover of all dogs, horses, her family and a good laugh our beloved Patricia Elizabeth Newman passed away at home.



Pat leaves behind her sons Mike (Sue), Steve (Deanna) and daughter Cathie (Jamie). She also leaves her cherished grandchildren Emily and Sarah, Riley and Mya, Brandon, Nate, Travis and Jennifer . She also leaves her sister Shirley. She will be missed by many other relative and friends.



Pat (aka Trish) was born in Victoria on August 16, 1937 to Kay and Lloyd Jones. She had many wonderful childhood memories spent with her sister and the Reddy cousins.



At the age of 13 Pat met her true passion in life, horses. At the Victoria Riding Academy she quickly learned how to work and how to ride. Working at the barn and galloping racehorses took up every minute she wasn't in school. Galloping racehorses led her to her lifelong friends Barb, Joanne and Judy. Her love of horses continued right to the end and her final horse Archie will miss her deeply.



After a short stint with a "non-horsey" job in the provincial government she met Cliff Newman who she married and had Mike, Steve and Cathie. Pat juggled raising her children with her love of horses. She worked in many different stables on Vancouver Island and was well respected and admired in the horse community. Horses led her to another love, whippets. For many years she bred, showed, raced and lurecoursed her whippets all over BC.



In 1998 she bought a farm with her daughter Cathie and son-in-law Jamie where she continued to enjoy her love of breeding, riding as well as endowing the next generation with some of her knowledge.



Pat's greatest joys right to the end were horses, whippets and her grandchildren. Thank you to all the in home health care workers. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the BC SPCA.



A celebration of life will be held in the Spring.

