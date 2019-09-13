Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia E. SMITH. View Sign Obituary

Patricia (Pat) Smith passed away in hospice August 26th, 2019 to be with her Lord and Saviour. She was 77 years old. Pat is predeceased by her beloved husband Robert (Bob) and survived by her two sons Ryan and Alan, her daughter-in-law Kim and grandchildren Nichola, Marisa, Tyler and Tava. Pat was active in the community as she and Bob raised their sons in Brentwood Bay, BC. She always had a heart for youth as she served on school PAC and was the Office Manager at Stelly's High School for eight years, providing a caring ear and a hug. She volunteered with and was on the committee of YoungLife Peninsula for many years, supporting the youth leaders and programs. Pat was an involved member of the Brentwood Anglican Church and then Saanichton Bible Fellowship where she attended for over 20 years and served on the pastoral care team for almost a decade. Pat glowed with love for people, for her family and for Jesus Christ. Her inner joy was evident to all. A celebration of her love and life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00PM at Saanichton Bible Fellowship - 2159 Mt. Newton Cross Rd. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to YoungLife Peninsula or Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation.

