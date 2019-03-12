Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Georgina Child Furnell. View Sign

Our much loved mum died peacefully at the age of 99 on March 4th in the company of family and friends.



Pat grew up in Calgary, worked as a stenographer, and met and married Frank there. Three children followed and Pat enjoyed the extensive travel of a military family. Pat and Frank retired to Deep Cove, Vancouver Island, and then Sidney where she pursued her interests in gardening, curling, bridge, sewing, knitting and reading and continued to travel. She was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Pat Bay.



Pat was predeceased by her husband Frank in 2001. She is survived by daughters Susan Dixon (Dennis), and Margaret, and son Peter (Marian) plus 4 grandchildren (Darrel, Duane, Michael and Susie), 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren.



Her memorial service will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1319 Mills Road, North Saanich on Tuesday March 19, at 11 AM. If you choose to make a donation to honour Pat, please direct it to the Palliative Ward at Saanich Peninsula Hospital.

