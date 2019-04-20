Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Graham Thomson Brooks. View Sign

BROOKS, Patricia Graham Thomson December 4, 1924 - April 11, 2019 Patricia Brooks died in Victoria after a rich and varied life. Patty, as she liked to be called, was born in Vancouver, the only child of George and Naomi Thomson. She attended the University of British Columbia where she received a BA in English Literature. She interrupted her university studies in 1944 in order to join the Canadian Women's Army Corps and served one year in Ottawa before World War II ended. Following the war and after returning to BC to complete her degree, she travelled with friends on a freighter to Europe; after spending a short time in Denmark, she went on to England. Her love of the theatre led to work as a governess for a child actor in Stratford on Avon. While living and working in Stratford she met Peter Wright Brooks whom she married in August 1951. On their wedding day, they moved into their much beloved 400 year old thatched cottage, "The Pightle" in Ford Village, Buckinghamshire. This is where Patty entertained countless guests from around the world for over sixty years with walks in the countryside, drinkies in the garden, and competitive games of croquet and scrabble. She had a wonderfully warm personality, a lively laugh and a tremendous sense of humour. She acquired a large circle of dear friends over the years. She had great artistic talent, particularly for sculpting, making sculpts that lay in and amongst the flower beds in her garden, but her best sculpt might have been the handsome bust of her husband Peter. During her life, she worked in a variety of jobs including, at one point, being the office assistant to a great grandson of Charles Dickens in London, England. After the death of husband Peter in 1996 she continued to live and entertain guests at The Pightle until 2014 when she moved back to British Columbia to be near her family in Victoria. She relocated to Berwick House (Shelbourne) in October of that year where she enjoyed the company of new friends as well as of some of her long time friends from her UBC days. She is survived by her son, Nigel (Leslie) and grandson Oliver Brooks of Victoria, daughter Hilary Brooks of London, England, cousins: Heather Liddell of Mallorca, Spain, Nora Eldred of Tswassen, Donald Thomson of Vancouver, Peter Salmon of Victoria, BC and their families. By request no service will be held at this time. Thanks to the staff at Berwick House for their care and friendship and thanks to Parkwood Court for their recent kindnesses.





