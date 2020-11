Or Copy this URL to Share

Predeceased by her parents, Bert and Mary Jane Perry, baby sister, Ann, and loving husband, Jim. Patricia will be missed by her sister, Diana (Roy), and nephews, Richard, Dan and Tim (Lynne) plus grandnephews, Daunté, Cory and Noah, and grandnieces, Robyn, Chantale, and Lauren. Born in Toronto, ON. Grew up in Sault Ste. Marie and Victoria. Graduated from Vic High, earned a BEd from UVIC and became a teacher.



