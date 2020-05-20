Patricia HEASLIP
HEASLIP, Patricia May 9, 1934 - May 13, 2020 Passed away peacefully at the age of 86. Predeceased by husband Gordon. Fondly remembered by children Carolyn (Steve) and Robert (Rhonda); grandchildren Allison (Thomas), Paul (Danielle), Jennifer, Jeffrey (Jenn), and Desiree (Meghan); great-grandchildren Destiny, Ryland, Taylor, Mikayla, Aleah, Gordon and Larissa; as well as nieces, nephews, and friends. Mom was a long-time member of the Gordon United Church. She enjoyed playing crib, and baking. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was loved for her kind and gentle heart. Mom spent her last ten years at Heritage Woods in the Priory, and we give many thanks to the staff there for the wonderful care she received. A private service will be held at Hatley Memorial Gardens, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Greater Victoria Elder Care Foundation.




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
