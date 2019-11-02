Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Herman. View Sign Obituary

HERMAN, Patricia Doreen July 18, 1937 - October 22, 2019 With profound sadness we announce the passing of a beautiful, courageous, gracious soul, Patricia Doreen Herman. Pat passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. Her zest for life, unconditional love, and incredible kindness will be missed by her husband Frank, her children Craig (Tina) and Lynda (Geoff and grandsons Liam and Dawson) and her many dear friends. Her world revolved around her family and she was cherished by us as a wife, Mom, mother-in-law and Nana. Born in Vancouver, Pat was adopted when she was five years old and moved to Prince Rupert. She moved to Victoria in 1957, married Frank in 1959 and moved to Camp Five, north of Campbell River. This was the beginning of many moves through Frank's career in logging, where Pat had the amazing gift to make every house a beautiful home for her family. Being an extraordinary hostess and loving a good party, Pat made many close friends along the way. In the over 60 years that Pat and Frank were married, they traveled the world. A lifetime of memories were made. When she was diagnosed with cancer, it did not slow her down nor define her. Pat's strength astonished all who knew her and her life will forever be celebrated. Please join us in raising a glass to this extraordinary lady. Her family is grateful for the incredible care and support from the nursing staff of VIHA in Parksville. At Pat's request, there will be no funeral service, but a celebration of life will take place at a later date. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.yatesmemorial.ca YATES MEMORIAL SERVICES 1-877-264-3848 "Lives Cherished and Celebrated" Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019

