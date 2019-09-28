ALLAN, Patricia Janice Passed away on September 23, 2019 at the age of 78. She was the loving wife of Larry Allan. She leaves behind her daughter Tracey (Paul), her granddaughter Crystal, grandson Cole as well as Janice (Luke) and family. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital for their care. No service will be held by request. Donations to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019