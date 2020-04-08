Patricia Jeanne Rankin (1926 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Jeanne Rankin.
Service Information
H.W. Wallace Cremation and Burial Centre
5285 Polkey Road
Duncan, BC
V9L 6W3
(250)-701-0001
Obituary

RANKIN, Patricia Jeanne June 26, 1926 - March 29, 2020 It is with great sadness that we, the family of Pat Rankin announce her passing. She will be greatly missed by her children Robb (Donna), Richie (Gail), Jean (Keith), Jill, Nancy (Al), Geordie (Pat), Nola (Jim) and by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pat was predeceased by her husband Travers in 2017 and daughter Sara in 1984. The family would like to thank Dr. Phillip Kerswell for all the wonderful care Pat received during her stay at Sunridge-Meadows. There will be no service by request. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.hwwallacecbc.com
logo
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.