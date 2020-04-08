RANKIN, Patricia Jeanne June 26, 1926 - March 29, 2020 It is with great sadness that we, the family of Pat Rankin announce her passing. She will be greatly missed by her children Robb (Donna), Richie (Gail), Jean (Keith), Jill, Nancy (Al), Geordie (Pat), Nola (Jim) and by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pat was predeceased by her husband Travers in 2017 and daughter Sara in 1984. The family would like to thank Dr. Phillip Kerswell for all the wonderful care Pat received during her stay at Sunridge-Meadows. There will be no service by request. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.hwwallacecbc.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020