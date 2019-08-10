Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Kelly. View Sign Service Information H.W. Wallace Cremation and Burial Centre 5285 Polkey Road Duncan , BC V9L 6W3 (250)-701-0001 Obituary

KELLY, Patricia (nee Wilson) February 23, 1936 - July 29, 2019 Pat Kelly passed away with her loving family by her side, fourteen weeks after her husband John departed. Pat was the Yin to John's Yang from the moment they met in 1953. They moved from St. Catharines Ontario to Duncan BC shortly after the birth of their son (Doug) and daughter (Sharon). Pat worked in administration at Tansor and Khowhemun Elementary schools. She enjoyed baking, sewing, reading, puzzles, listening to others but especially spending time with her children and grandchildren. As an introvert Pat provided the balance to her husband the extrovert and it was perfect for their 63 years of marriage. Pat will be remembered by son Doug Kelly (Deana Brown) and his daughter Zoe. By daughter Sharon (Michael) Moss and family; Kyle (Rachel) Moss, Kate (Luke) Kenyon, Neil (Emily and son Desmond) Moss, and Bruce (Nicole) Moss. Pat was the last of five siblings and is survived by sister-in-law Maxine Kelly and Muriel Nickerson plus numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family gives thanks to the medical staff at the Cowichan District Hospital for their compassion and care. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 14th, 1:00 pm at Wallace Burial Centre, 5285 Polkey Road, Duncan. Donations may be made to the Cowichan Hospice, 3122 Gibbins Road, Duncan, BC. V9L 1G2. Pat loved a good hug; remember to hug the ones you love while you still can.





