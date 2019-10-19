Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia M. METCALFE. View Sign Service Information Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services 5 - 831 Devonshire Rd Victoria , BC V9A 4T5 (778)-440-8500 Obituary

Pat passed away peacefully October 17th, 2019.



Pat was born and raised in Victoria BC on July 14, 1928 to her parents, Wally and Charlotte Yeamans.



Pat was pre-deceased by her loving husband, Jack Metcalfe (1995). Our Mom leaves her four children Michael (Margaret), Susan Seymour (Raymond), Kevin (Rhonda) and Lesley. Her four grandchildren Melissa (Rich), Brent (Jen), Scott and Megan (Joey). As well as her great-grandchildren Nando, Drew, Bailey and Lewin.



Mom was involved in many sports from a very young age. She especially loved playing basketball and softball. In later years Mom also enjoyed ten pin bowling, golf and lawn bowling. Mom also played bridge on many Tuesdays with her bridge club.



Through all these activities Mom made many friends, many of whom became close friends for life. Mom shared many wonderful memories with her cousin Linda, and dear friend Hazel.



What delighted Mom the most was to watch each of her four cherished grandchildren play the very sports she excelled in. Not many games did the g-kids not see GG in the stands cheering loud and proud.



Many thanks to Mt. Tolmie staff for their care of Mom for the past few years.



Best ever: Mom, Gramma, GG!



A private family gathering will be held.



Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019

