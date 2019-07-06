Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia MacKinnon. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia at the age of 92, Patricia passed away peacefully at the Royal Jubilee Hospital surrounded by family.



Predeceased by her husband Ross of 68 years. Patricia is survived by her two daughters Lynne (Grant) and Carol (Dan), goddaughter Carmen (Curt), her brother-in law Don (Betty), nieces, nephews godchildren and grandchildren.



Patricia was born in Victoria, BC and grew up in Oak Bay. In 1950 she married the love of her life, Ross, who together with his brothers, built their family home where she resided the rest of her life. Patricia had a love for crafts and over the years taught craft classes to the neighbourhood children, and also took many of them on road trip adventures. Patricia's unconditional love reached many people who became very close to her over the years. She was always happy to help others, whether it was a listening ear or taking the time to call the many people in her life to ensure that they were doing well. She was very dedicated to the church and was involved in Sunday school classes with Ross for over 50 years. She loved to bake and garden and enjoyed many holidays spent with family and friends. Patricia will be greatly missed by all those that loved her.







A Celebration of Life will be held at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on July 18th at 2pm with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

