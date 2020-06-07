Patricia Margot Ney, nee Brown passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020. Margot is survived by her brother Peter Brown, children Sandra (Paul) Marquis, Tanya Ney (Misha Jovanovic), Patrick (Kate) Ney, Danielle (Travis) Lapointe; grandchildren Camille Marquis, Luke (Caitlin) Marquis, Esme Marquis, Josiah Ney, Caleb Ney, Matthew Ney, Sabine Lapointe, Tessa Lapointe, Sophie Lapointe and Matea Jovanovic; and great grandchildren Gavin Marquis and Caleb Marquis. Margot was predeceased by her father Bruce Brown (MLA), mother Shirley Brown, and sister Judy Brown.



Margot was born February 27, 1934 in Penticton B.C., but moved to Prince Rupert at an early age. After graduating from high school in Prince Rupert, she obtained her B.C. teacher’s certificate from Victoria College in 1953. She taught elementary school in Victoria and Vancouver.



In 1984 Margot graduated with a law degree from the University of Canterbury, New Zealand. Margot later qualified as a lawyer in B.C. and practiced law with MacIsaac and Company in Victoria. Margot focused primarily on family law and guided many people through difficult times in their lives.



In addition to working as a lawyer, Margot served on many boards including the Victoria Dispute Resolution Centre, the Cridge Centre for the Family, and Equip International. Margot taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School at Emmanuel Baptist and Saanich Baptist for many years. She was a long time volunteer with the Emmanuel Baptist weekly student dinners. Margot was one of the founders of SALTS (Sail and Life Training Society). With her family she helped bring the Robertson II from Nova Scotia to Victoria.



After retiring from law in 2001 Margot taught English at Tianjin University in China. She also taught English as a second language with International Christian Ministries in Victoria for many years.



In addition to her many other accomplishments, Margot was well known as an amazing cook and a gracious hostess. She made every occasion special. Margot was also an accomplished knitter and gifted many people with sweaters, blankets, and baby items. Margot did all of this while helping to maintain a farm of 300+ apple trees.



Margot saw a lot of the world. She lived in Montreal, England, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Illinois, and China. She also joined her children and friends in adventures around the world, including Japan, Ireland, Italy, Kenya, Uganda and Peru.



Margot nurtured her four children, 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was also a second mother to nieces, friends of her children and other people who relied on her for a good meal and a sympathetic ear.



Margot was a generous spirit, loving and kind and a wonderful listener. She was also strong, determined and not easily deterred from a challenge. Margot was much beloved by her family, extended family and friends and will be sorely missed.



The family intend to honour her memory with a celebration of life in Victoria when Covid restrictions allow for larger gatherings and travel.



If you would like to honour Margot and her generous spirit, please make a donation in her name to World Vision Canada or Hope and Healing International.



