Patricia Marilyn PERRY
June 29, 1930 - June 05, 2020
Patricia (Pat) Perry (née McAndrew) passed away peacefully during the night of Friday June 5 at Stirling Heights Long Term Care Home, Cambridge, Ontario.

Born on June 29, 1930 in Powell River BC to Josephine (née Ruddock) and Bill McAndrew, Pat always had a deep connection to the west coast of Canada. But after her nursing training in Vancouver and keen for adventure, Pat set off with three good friends to explore Europe. On the way, she met and married a charming young officer of the Canadian Army, Kenneth (Ken) Perry, posted in Germany. The ensuing military life took her to many beautiful places: three times to England in the 1960s and 70s, the Peoples Republic of China in the 1970s and to Israel in the 1980s. During several periods Pat practiced as a nurse. Eventually she could not resist the call of the west coast, so she and Ken moved back to the Island to enjoy a busy and pleasant retired life.

With the passing of Kenneth, Pat moved back to Ontario to be with her large family: children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Predeceased by her brother Donald and her husband Kenneth, Pat leaves behind her daughter Dawn Goddard, husband Art and their four children, Adam, Virginia, Holly and Emma; her son Guy, wife Anna-Marie and their three children, Derek, Robin and Heather; and her son Scott and wife Kim. She also leaves eleven great grandchildren. She will be sorely missed by her loving family and friends.

Pat’s family would like to thank deeply the staff and volunteers at both the Chartwell Queen’s Square Retirement Home and the (Revera) Stirling Heights Long Term Care Home, who provided great care and empathy for Mom.

Donations in Pat’s name may be made to the Victoria (BC) Hospice that provided great comfort during her husband’s decline.

Published in The Times Colonist from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
