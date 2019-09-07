Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Mary Roberta Walton. View Sign In Memoriam

WALTON, Patricia Mary Roberta (nee Campbell) 8 February 1939 - 7 September 2014 We thought of you today But that is nothing new We thought of you yesterday And will tomorrow too. We think of you in silence And make no outward show For what it meant to lose you Only those who love you know. Remembering you is easy We do it every day It's the heartache of losing you That will never go away. Greatly loved and sadly missed by loving husband, Larry; daughter, Cari McKeown (Treavor Eger); granddaughter, Teri McKeown; grandson, Matt McKeown (wife, Danya Chmelyk) and great-granddaughter, Nina Chmelyk-McKeown Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019

