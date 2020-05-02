It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia May Maclean announces her passing on Monday, April 27, 2020.



Born to Hubert and Eileen Whiting, the youngest of three daughters, in Vancouver, Pat attended school and worked in Vancouver where she met Hugh, her husband of 55 years, devoted partner and in her final months, the greatest caregiver anyone could have. Married in 1965, together, they made their way from Vancouver to Montreal where they had two sons, Alec and Brian before returning to the West eventually settling in Victoria.



Her greatest passions, besides her family, were volunteering and cooking; many times combining the two especially with: The Art Gallery of Greater Victoria, where she volunteered for over 30 years in many capacities including jointly running the gallery restaurant for several years and serving several terms on the Board; St. Georges Church, leading the Seniors lunch program for many years; Vancouver Island Aids Society providing food for those in need. Her most cherished moniker was being called “The Soup Lady” by the patrons. She also served several terms on the board of Oak Bay Lodge.



A savvy bridge player, Pat also worked as an Electoral Officer for many federal and provincial elections and for Statistics Canada on the census. She was incredibly proud of the work she and her team did, many of whom became lifelong friends, and as close as family. The Maclean’s door was always open and friends from around the world were welcome.



Pat will always be remembered by her loving husband, Hugh, their sons, Alec (Zdenka) and Brian and two amazing granddaughters Georgia and Laura. She also leaves behind her eldest sister Val. Pat was predeceased by her middle sister Diana.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria would be appreciated.



A memorial service will be held at a future date.



