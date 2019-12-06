Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia (Trish) McLAWS. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

McLAWS, Patricia (Trish) April 3, 1945 - November 30, 2019 Our much loved Trish has been taken from us, but we are comforted by her certain belief that she is now together with her son and greatest friend, Donnie, whom she lost 3 years ago and has missed every moment since. Trish was born in Calgary, but was an islander from a young age. She attended Crofton House School and then, after living in Creston, Winnipeg, Lethbridge and Calgary again, she moved to Victoria and spent close to 3 decades living on Niagara Street in the heart of James Bay. While there, and until her retirement in 2010, Trish spent many fulfilling years working at Dallas Society (later VIHA), where she made wonderful friends amongst her co-workers, and was herself a friend to those who made their way there for comfort and healing. Family who will cherish Trish's memory include brothers Bill (Glenda) and Peter (Crickie); sister Donna and sister in law Joanne; nieces and nephews Jacki (Frédéric), Michael, Melissa (Pablo), Geoffrey (Nicole), Freya (Brian); great nephews and nieces Alex and Isabella, Vivianne, Alex and Ewan, Lucas and Frederica, and many cousins, especially Jan and Wynn. Trish was pre-deceased by her mother and father, Pauline and Don McLaws of Calgary who would have been, as we are, inspired by the courage and grace with which she faced the burdens of her last years. We thank Dr. J.P. McGhie (she told us many times how lucky she was to have you in her corner) and the staff at the Royal Jubilee Hospital and hospice for your care of Trish, and all the wonderful friends and neighbours in her building who eased her days. In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to the BC Cancer Society. Please join us for a celebration of Trish's life on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Sands Funeral Chapel, 1803 Quadra Street, Victoria, from 2 - 4 p.m.







McLAWS, Patricia (Trish) April 3, 1945 - November 30, 2019 Our much loved Trish has been taken from us, but we are comforted by her certain belief that she is now together with her son and greatest friend, Donnie, whom she lost 3 years ago and has missed every moment since. Trish was born in Calgary, but was an islander from a young age. She attended Crofton House School and then, after living in Creston, Winnipeg, Lethbridge and Calgary again, she moved to Victoria and spent close to 3 decades living on Niagara Street in the heart of James Bay. While there, and until her retirement in 2010, Trish spent many fulfilling years working at Dallas Society (later VIHA), where she made wonderful friends amongst her co-workers, and was herself a friend to those who made their way there for comfort and healing. Family who will cherish Trish's memory include brothers Bill (Glenda) and Peter (Crickie); sister Donna and sister in law Joanne; nieces and nephews Jacki (Frédéric), Michael, Melissa (Pablo), Geoffrey (Nicole), Freya (Brian); great nephews and nieces Alex and Isabella, Vivianne, Alex and Ewan, Lucas and Frederica, and many cousins, especially Jan and Wynn. Trish was pre-deceased by her mother and father, Pauline and Don McLaws of Calgary who would have been, as we are, inspired by the courage and grace with which she faced the burdens of her last years. We thank Dr. J.P. McGhie (she told us many times how lucky she was to have you in her corner) and the staff at the Royal Jubilee Hospital and hospice for your care of Trish, and all the wonderful friends and neighbours in her building who eased her days. In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to the BC Cancer Society. Please join us for a celebration of Trish's life on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Sands Funeral Chapel, 1803 Quadra Street, Victoria, from 2 - 4 p.m. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close