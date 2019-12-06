McLAWS, Patricia (Trish) April 3, 1945 - November 30, 2019 Our much loved Trish has been taken from us, but we are comforted by her certain belief that she is now together with her son and greatest friend, Donnie, whom she lost 3 years ago and has missed every moment since. Trish was born in Calgary, but was an islander from a young age. She attended Crofton House School and then, after living in Creston, Winnipeg, Lethbridge and Calgary again, she moved to Victoria and spent close to 3 decades living on Niagara Street in the heart of James Bay. While there, and until her retirement in 2010, Trish spent many fulfilling years working at Dallas Society (later VIHA), where she made wonderful friends amongst her co-workers, and was herself a friend to those who made their way there for comfort and healing. Family who will cherish Trish's memory include brothers Bill (Glenda) and Peter (Crickie); sister Donna and sister in law Joanne; nieces and nephews Jacki (Frédéric), Michael, Melissa (Pablo), Geoffrey (Nicole), Freya (Brian); great nephews and nieces Alex and Isabella, Vivianne, Alex and Ewan, Lucas and Frederica, and many cousins, especially Jan and Wynn. Trish was pre-deceased by her mother and father, Pauline and Don McLaws of Calgary who would have been, as we are, inspired by the courage and grace with which she faced the burdens of her last years. We thank Dr. J.P. McGhie (she told us many times how lucky she was to have you in her corner) and the staff at the Royal Jubilee Hospital and hospice for your care of Trish, and all the wonderful friends and neighbours in her building who eased her days. In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to the BC Cancer Society. Please join us for a celebration of Trish's life on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Sands Funeral Chapel, 1803 Quadra Street, Victoria, from 2 - 4 p.m.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019