Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia (Patti) Meekison. View Sign Obituary

On May 3, 2019, with her family at her side, Patti lost her battle with cancer. A battle, in the end, we think she won. She was able to say goodbye to many whom she loved, and there were so many of those. She laughed, cried and reminisced.



Patti grew up in Vancouver, lived in North Carolina, Edmonton and finally Victoria. She leaves behind the love of her life, Peter, her husband of 57 years; her daughter Jennifer, son-in-law Bob Cormie and their three children - Caitlin, Matthew and Isabel; and her son Rob and his son Koah. As a family we are overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of love and affection that Patti received in the months following her cancer diagnosis. We are so fortunate to have had a wife, mother, and our Book Granny, who gave so much to all of us while managing to give so much to others as well.



A Memorial Service will be held at St. Luke Cedar Hill Anglican Church, 3821 Cedar Hill Cross Road, Victoria, on Friday, May 24th at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be forwarded to

On May 3, 2019, with her family at her side, Patti lost her battle with cancer. A battle, in the end, we think she won. She was able to say goodbye to many whom she loved, and there were so many of those. She laughed, cried and reminisced.Patti grew up in Vancouver, lived in North Carolina, Edmonton and finally Victoria. She leaves behind the love of her life, Peter, her husband of 57 years; her daughter Jennifer, son-in-law Bob Cormie and their three children - Caitlin, Matthew and Isabel; and her son Rob and his son Koah. As a family we are overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of love and affection that Patti received in the months following her cancer diagnosis. We are so fortunate to have had a wife, mother, and our Book Granny, who gave so much to all of us while managing to give so much to others as well.A Memorial Service will be held at St. Luke Cedar Hill Anglican Church, 3821 Cedar Hill Cross Road, Victoria, on Friday, May 24th at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be forwarded to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to one of Patti's favourite charities: World Vision Canada or the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre. Published in The Times Colonist from May 11 to May 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close