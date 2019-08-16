After battling cancer three times beginning in 2011 and which took a heavy emotional toll on her, Patricia (Pat) passed away on August 13, 2019 at the age of 66. Predeceased by parents Doris and Norm Blackhall (2007, 2013), and sister Donna (2019). Left to mourn are her beloved husband Chris, adored dog Freddy, step-daughter Hilary (Lee Wardlow), and step-son Hugh (Emma), aunts, cousins, and the many friends Pat was so blessed have in her life. Pat also leaves in-laws Rick and Rosann Moody, Connecticut, and Dr. Betsy Moody (Ben Rice), Rhode Island, along with their families. She will be remembered for her kindness, boundless energy, and bright smile. No service by request. If so desired, donations in memory of Pat may be made to BC Cancer, Canadian Cancer Society, or the SPCA.

