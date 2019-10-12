Patricia P. SMITH

Guest Book
  • "Our condolences to all of the family on the passing of Pat...."
    - Donna Lee
  • "So many Happy memories. Found this photo from a cruise to..."
    - Ann McIntosh
  • "Diane, Darlene and family. With deep condolences on the..."
    - Glenda Perry
Obituary

Pat passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 9th. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jimmy Smith.

Pat leaves behind her daughters - Diane Agar, Darlene (Jim) Levesque, granddaughters - Shila, Mariah and Alicia, many nieces and nephews, and many many friends. Enjoy a glass of white wine (on ice!) and a game of whist for her, as she and Dad dance away their time; whispering in each other's ear "So to sweet romance, there is just one answer. You and I."

We love you Mum, enjoy the after life.

Memorial Tea to be held at The Victorian at Mckenzie (4000 Douglas Street, Victoria) October 19th, 2019 at 3pm.
Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019
