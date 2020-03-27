In memory of our beloved Mother Patricia R Gardiner who passed away comfortably March 25th, 2020.
Preceded by her husband John C Gardiner in 2013 and son-in-laws Rodger Grove 2013 and Mark Hill 2017.
Survived by her 4 daughters Linda, Jane, Mary and Jackie (Jim Brazier), 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
We would also like to thank the Staff at Carinsmore Place, Duncan, BC for their wonderful loving care of Mom. She loved you all.
A private family service will be held Monday, March 30th.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020