Patricia R. GARDINER (January 28, 1932 - March 25, 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia R. GARDINER.
Obituary

In memory of our beloved Mother Patricia R Gardiner who passed away comfortably March 25th, 2020.

Preceded by her husband John C Gardiner in 2013 and son-in-laws Rodger Grove 2013 and Mark Hill 2017.

Survived by her 4 daughters Linda, Jane, Mary and Jackie (Jim Brazier), 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

We would also like to thank the Staff at Carinsmore Place, Duncan, BC for their wonderful loving care of Mom. She loved you all.

A private family service will be held Monday, March 30th.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.