It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dear wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister on January 31, 2020. She was surrounded by family and love. She will be missed by her loyal husband of 50 years, Ron, her daughters Keri (Jason) and Christine, her grandchildren, Sam, Cassidy and Jack and her great granddaughter Amberlee as well as her brother Frank (Janet) and many extended family and friends. She will be interred at Hatley Memorial Gardens on February 10, 2020 at 1 PM. Celebration of life will be at the Langford Legion, 761 Station Ave from 2-5. Gone but never forgotten.

