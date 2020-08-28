1/1
WILSON, Patricia "Pat" Rosemary (nee Sommer) It is with deep sadness we announce the death of Pat on August 14, 2020. Born on June 8, 1923 in Victoria where she resided for 97 years. Mom will be missed and remembered as a generous, kind and gracious lady. She enjoyed many years square dancing, travelling, and cruising. We all enjoyed times at Shawnigan Lake, where Mom and Dad hosted many friends and family. Pat was predeceased by her husband George of 52 years, son Bill, brother Ted Sommer and son-in-law Roger Arnold. Lovingly remembered by her daughter Judy Arnold, daughter-in-law Jane Wilson, grandsons, Tony (Lesley) Arnold, Joel (Dana) Wilson, Geordie Wilson, great-granddaughters Gabby and Ally Arnold, niece Val (Lou) Sommer, nephew Steve Sommer. Thank you to Dr. Grimwood and the Berwick Brio staff for their care and compassion. A private family gathering will take place in her remembrance. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.




