SALMON, Patricia (nee Champion) September 6, 1936 - June 9, 2019 Patricia Anne Salmon (nee Champion) passed away at Sunridge Place in Duncan on June 9, 2019 at the age of 82. Pat was born in Victoria, first child of Bill and Fran Champion. She spent her sixth year recovering from rheumatic fever at the Solarium in Mill Bay, then attended St. Ann's Academy, where she met many lifelong friends. She married Martin in 1957, and had seven children, Blaise, Roni, Lori, Dan, Mark, Krista and Tara. The family moved from Victoria to Shawnigan Lake in 1976, and eventually grew to include 29 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Pat worked as an instructor and librarian at UVic's Department of History in Art in the 1970s. She met the painter EJ Hughes at Shawnigan Lake in the 1960s and became his trusted assistant and advisor for over 30 years until his death in 2007. She wrote a history of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Mill Bay, poetry, short stories, and a catalogue of Hughes' work. Pat had a lively sense of humour, a wide range of interests, and many friends that she stayed in touch with all her life. She had a generous spirit and genuine interest in the lives of others. She was very proud of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and would carefully enter the ever-growing list of birthdays on her calendar at the beginning of each year. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church, 790 Kilmalu Road in Mill Bay on Friday, June 21 at 2 pm, with a reception to follow at Mill Bay Community Hall, 1035 Shawnigan Mill Bay Road.





