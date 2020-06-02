Time may help us to ease the bitter pain



Of the loss of one held dear;



But only few know how we miss her,



And the loneliness of this year.



We try to be brave and remember



She is now free from all pain;



And at the road’s end, God willing,



We too shall meet again.



Always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts,



Graham, Renée, Oscar and Gabriel



