Patricia TANNER
Time may help us to ease the bitter pain

Of the loss of one held dear;

But only few know how we miss her,

And the loneliness of this year.

We try to be brave and remember

She is now free from all pain;

And at the road’s end, God willing,

We too shall meet again.

Always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts,

Graham, Renée, Oscar and Gabriel

Published in The Times Colonist from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
