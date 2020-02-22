Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Turnbull. View Sign Obituary

TURNBULL, Patricia It is with great sadness and heartbreak that we announce the passing of Patricia Turnbull on February 17, 2020 at the age of 87. She leaves behind her loving husband of 60 years Dennis, children Roberta (Terry), Michael (Debbie), James (Lisa), seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, brothers Bill, Stuart, Hap and sister Diane. She was born in Kelvington, SK in March 1932. When she was in her early 20s she came to Victoria where she married and raised her family. Her greatest joy in her life was her family and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her garden and was a great lover of books and reading. Her contagious laugh and patience made her the matriarch of our family. Anyone who knew her loved her. She will be in our hearts and memories forever. We would like to thank all the Doctors and nurses at Victoria Hospice for all of their support and care. No service by request. A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.





