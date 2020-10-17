GREGSON, Patrick July 22, 1938 - October 4, 2020 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Gregson on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Pat will be dearly missed by his wife Marlene; son Vern (Marie); daughter Brenda (Neil): two granddaughters whom he adored: Cheryl (Connor), Lisa (Chris); brother Terry (Donna); sister Sylvia; many nieces, nephews as well as by his special friend Don McKnight. Pat enjoyed sitting by the woodstove, playing pool/crib and having some laughs. He was a longshoreman for 42 years and made many loyal, lifelong friends. Sincerest thanks to the staff and our friends at Cairnsmore Place for your loving support. Condolences may be offered online at www.sandsduncan.ca