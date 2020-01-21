Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Hunter. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

HUNTER, Patrick August 12, 1985 - January 16, 2020 Patrick described his childhood as Golden. He was a busy, curious child, adored his sister Holly and valued his friends highly. He attended Glenlyon Norfolk Junior School, Shawinigan Lake school and finally St. Michaels University School. He referred to this as "The Continental Tour of Education" and made dear friends at all of them. Patrick struggled with drugs and alcohol. He had a lot of theories about addiction and treatment and made brave efforts to beat his demons. Forever an entrepreneurial spirit, Patrick worked at several different companies including his father's for a few years and more recently he got involved in a few start-up companies he passionately believed in and focused on helping them grow into their potential. Unfortunately, he was forced to step away from work due to his chronic illnesses. Patrick was diagnosed with a hereditary liver disease and after many unexplained symptoms and years of testing, he was additionally diagnosed with Lyme Disease. His daily life became increasingly painful and difficult but he never gave up fighting through all of this. A staph infection caused a very sudden turn and on January 16, 2020 at 5:11pm Patrick died with Rob, Shirley and Holly all holding him. He loved fiercely and in return was fiercely loved. We remember Patrick through good and bad times. Patrick is survived by his parents, Rob and Shirley and his sisters, Holly (Bryce) and Whitney. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you remember to love, support and hug each other and especially your children. Condolences may be offered to the family at







